The Campus’ guide to upcoming fall activities

Gallery | 2 Photos Courtesy of Sarah Rifkin Middlebury students pick apples at Happy Valley Orchard.

Middlebury’s indoor spaces may look different this year, but Vermont’s outdoors doesn’t. Long-awaited fall foliage and visits to apple orchards, pumpkin patches and hiking trails — adapted to comply with Covid-19 guidelines — have provided students with much-needed respite during the autumn months.

Additionally, there are many fun and Covid-friendly upcoming activities organized by student groups for Middlebury students to participate in on campus and enjoy fall and Halloween. Although many events can’t take place in the same way and waiting in line to enter a pumpkin field may be a new normal, there are still many safe, guideline-friendly ways to enjoy the fall. The Campus has created a guide to these events happening in and around Middlebury’s campus, so students can safely enjoy their fall.