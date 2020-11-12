November 12 Issue

The stories

Remote classes aren’t the same
Opinion
YouPower puts new outdoor spin on fitness classes
Sports
Racial justice starts with a conversation
Opinion
Little environmentalisms for the not-so-perfect kids
Opinion
Throwback Thursday: This day in 2005, Lyon spearheads comeback against Tufts
Sports
A decade between Asia and Middlebury: The story behind Stone Leaf Teahouse
Local
Incumbents in Vermont government largely prevail amid historic election turnout
Election 2020
On a snowy election day, Middlebury voters turn out
Election 2020
Everyone Eats supports struggling restaurants and food-insecure households
Local
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #7: Alex Stimpson ’23, men’s squash
Sports
Vermont breaks single-day Covid-19 record, adopts mandatory quarantine
Community Updates
Middlebury residents, students mobilize in support of counting every vote
News
Students and residents of the town of Middlebury engaged in rallies on the three days following the Presidential election to advocate that every vote should be counted. Read more
Students of color face increased fear as presidential election comes to a head
News
“Being Brown in America, you always have to be careful”: During election week, as the nation waited on edge to hear the results of the presidential election, many of Middlebury’s students of color feared that tensions could explode into racialized Read more
Spring modalities: Proportion of in-person classes to double this spring
News
A Campus analysis of teaching plans for the spring semester found that 241 of the 518 courses — or 48% — will be offered completely in either “scheduled online” or “flexible online” modalities, with no in-person components at all. 67% Read more
Students weigh pros and cons of returning for spring semester
News
As the deadline for declaring spring enrollment intentions loomed, students longing for normalcy grappled with the question of whether to return for another socially-distanced semester. Read more
Direct Your Attention: Ludovico Einaudi’s most intimate concert
Arts & Culture
‘finally’: Production with an all-Asian cast spotlights issues of representation
Arts & Culture
Continuing a five-decade tradition, pianist Gilbert Kalish returns to Middlebury on a virtual stage
Arts & Culture
College Choir to celebrate songs of tolerance and decolonization in Sunday debut
Arts & Culture
