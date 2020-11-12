November 12 Issue
November 12, 2020
The stories
Students and residents of the town of Middlebury engaged in rallies on the three days following the Presidential election to advocate that every vote should be counted. Read more
“Being Brown in America, you always have to be careful”: During election week, as the nation waited on edge to hear the results of the presidential election, many of Middlebury’s students of color feared that tensions could explode into racialized Read more
A Campus analysis of teaching plans for the spring semester found that 241 of the 518 courses — or 48% — will be offered completely in either “scheduled online” or “flexible online” modalities, with no in-person components at all. 67% Read more
As the deadline for declaring spring enrollment intentions loomed, students longing for normalcy grappled with the question of whether to return for another socially-distanced semester. Read more