Rainbow Pediatrics stops in-person operations due to Covid-19 case

Rainbow Pediatrics announced last week that a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov. 2, prompting the office to stop in-person operations until Nov. 9. The clinic is working with the Vermont Department of Health to identify and inform any close contacts of the staff member, according to an announcement on their website and Facebook page.

Following the positive test, all staff members quarantined at home for a week and then received a negative test before returning to work. During that week, the office offered virtual telemedicine appointments to patients before resuming in-person visits on Nov. 9 at 8 a.m.

“We continue to remind everyone to practice physical distancing, consistent mask wearing and good hand hygiene,” said the Nov. 8 announcement on their Facebook page. This news comes as Vermont breaks records for the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.