November 19 Issue

November 19, 2020

Vermonters turn to home births and midwifery during the pandemic
Local
Mara Strich ’22 competes for Miss Vermont as Miss Otter Creek
Local
Students gear up for the first remote winter term
Local
MASK OFF, MIDD: Asking for what you want
Opinion
From farewells this fall to faring well this spring
Opinion
College installs eighteen security cameras at McCullough, Bicentennial Hall
News
Although Community Council approved the installation of security cameras with the understanding that they would only be located outside, the college installed cameras both inside and outside buildings. Read more
Breaking: One student tests positive for Covid-19 on second day of exit testing
College Updates
How did Middlebury complete 10,000 Covid-19 tests this semester?
College Updates
The college set a goal of testing 750 individuals per week throughout the semester, with some weeks surpassing and some weeks dipping below that tally. Middlebury has less stringent testing measures than some other colleges. Read more
“Hostile Terrain 94”: Middlebury spotlights the death of migrants crossing the border
News
When the U.S. implemented a 1994 policy that increased border patrol presence in urban areas, migration routes were redirected through the harsh desert environments across the southern border. Middlebury’s Hostile Terrain 94 video commemorates the migrants who have perished attempting Read more
Campus returns to modified Phase One as Vermont Covid-19 cases surge
College Updates
The college adjusted Covid-19 protocol at the end of last week, confining students to campus quarantine on the evening of Nov. 13 and implementing a number of restrictions on social gatherings in line with new Vermont guidelines. Read more
Room and board costs to remain unchanged despite fewer on-campus weeks, remote J-term
News
Kim Downs-Burns, the associate vice president for Student Financial Services, told the Campus that explained that there is a common misconception that J-term room and board cost is built into the fall and/or spring fees. Costs are actually covered by Read more
Siefer’s Scoop Podcast: A semester in review
Sports
The insider’s guide to moving out during a pandemic
News
What do you need to pack and take with you? What can you leave behind? All of your move out day questions, answered. Read more
Students, professors wait in anticipation as Inauguration Day inches closer
News
Though the media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race, President Donald Trump has yet to concede. As the President’s lawsuits and claims of election fraud drag on, students and faculty consider the results Read more
New mentorship program reaches out to remote first-years
News
Françoise Niyigena ’21 designed and implemented a program to help remote first years navigate Middlebury from afar, connecting groups of new students with mentors that serve similar roles as the First Year Counselors that typically guide students in college residence Read more
News in Brief: Class of 2024 formed with higher acceptance rate, lower yield, greater racial and economic diversity
News
Though 602 first years matriculated this fall, the college saw a lower yield rate and an uptick in deferrals, who will join the class of 2025.5 and 2026. Read more
RIDDIM World Dance Troupe Zooms in on Hip-hop, Kathak, and more
Arts & Culture
Direct Your Attention: Dave Chappelle isn’t joking anymore
Arts & Culture
Reel Critic: “Objector”
Arts & Culture
