February 4 Issue

February 4, 2021
Today, The Campus presents its second issue of winter term.
Applications up 30% to nearly 12,000 in historic surge
Facebook Campus is not Middlebury’s friend
The College and the Institute
Douglass Mackey ’11, far-right troll, arrested for 2016 election interference
Local police on alert after Middlebury rescinds Giuliani’s honorary degree
