February 4 Issue

February 4, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its second issue of winter term.

The stories

Better Middlebury Partnership and Neighbors Together aid community distressed by pandemic
Local
Burlington High School will relocate to old Macy’s store in wake of toxic chemical clos
Local
Departing from tradition, Middlebury to use mail-in voting for Town Meeting Day
Local
The One Dollar Market and its iconic owner celebrate 25 years in Middlebury
Local
Douglass Mackey ’11, far-right troll, arrested for 2016 election interference
News
‘It feels like a ghost town’: 46 students remain on campus for J-Term
News
Karen Miller, former VP of Human Resources, departs Middlebury
News
College consolidates spring arrival period, anticipating worse Covid conditions
News
J-term, play-it-safe term
Opinion
Stephen Hauschka ’07, who charted unlikely course to the NFL, departs league after 13 seasons
Sports
Men’s alpine ski champion Hig Roberts ’14, first to come out as gay, blazes trail for next generation
Sports
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #10: Delanie Goniwiecha ‘23, women’s hockey
Sports
All Online: A J-Term course uncovers online extremism
Arts & Culture
Cho-liang Lin brings intensity and vibrancy to Performing Arts Series
Arts & Culture
“The Queen’s Gambit”: Walter Tevis’ fiery chess novel
Arts & Culture
“Writing the Body”: Moving together, apart, in a J-Term dance class
Arts & Culture
