Breaking: Three students test positive, 16 contacts in quarantine

UPDATE — Saturday, Feb. 27

One new positive was discovered among the latest batch of mid-week testing results, which were released on the college Covid-19 reporting dashboard at noon today. The student is now in isolation. An additional two student contacts are now in quarantine, bringing the total to 18.

——

Three more students tested positive following mid-week testing, bringing the total number of active student cases to four, according to the college’s Covid-19 reporting dashboard. All three positive cases are now in isolation. A total of 16 contacts are under quarantine.

The college is still waiting for the remaining mid-week testing results to trickle in. Only 889 Day Four test results have been reported on the dashboard, which will be updated again at noon tomorrow.

Sunday and Monday’s arrival-day testing found only one positive student, who is currently in isolation. Two close contacts were identified and placed under quarantine as of Monday, according to the dashboard.

In a Wednesday email, Chief Health Officer and College Physician Mark Peluso reminded students to remain vigilant about public health protocol and noted that new cases could be discovered during mid-week and Day Seven testing.