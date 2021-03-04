By Arthur FurnissMarch 4, 2021
Please review our comment policy before leaving a comment. Some key points:
These rules are in place to encourage constructive and verifiable discourse. Comments are reviewed prior to publication.
Jack Langerman ’19.5 memorialized through creation of Sports Innovation Lab internship
First-year Feb’s whiteboard defaced to display homophobic slur
Supporting staff means supporting fair wages
Breaking: Three students test positive, 16 contacts in quarantine
MASK OFF, MIDD: Your first weekend when things were normal
The Middlebury Campus
Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in