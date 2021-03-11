Sophia Laukli ’23: The alternate turned sensation

When Sophia Laukli ’23 learned that she would travel with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team to the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, she wasn’t expecting to actually start a race, let alone three.

Laukli was told that she would be an alternate, and was asked to come ready to learn, but to not expect to start in any races.

But Laukli’s role took a turn when she was awarded a start in the Women’s 15K skiathlon on Feb. 27, the result of an impressive showing in training. The race afforded Laukli a taste of competition at the next level, where the 20-year-old competed against some of the world’s finest Nordic skiers.

The Middlebury sophomore set high expectations for herself, hoping to maintain her starting role on the team down the line. Laukli rose to the occasion, crossing the finish line in 41:54.2, placing 25th. She ranked second among Americans in the race — only behind Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins — and was the second-youngest skier in the top 30.

“I think they were a little shook,” Laukli told The Campus. “But that’s what I like.”

Laukli parlayed the strong performance in the Women’s Skiathlon into a second start in the Women’s 10K on March 2, where she placed 23rd with a time of 25:32.2. Once again, Laukli grinded out an impressive performance, finishing on the heels of racers who would have typically been minutes ahead.

Her success in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships concluded with the Women’s 30K, an event Laukli had never raced before. But her momentum continued on March 6, as Laukli finished 28th in 1:32:57.0. For the third time in eight days, the Panther raced to a top-30 finish.

Laukli credits her coaching and teammates at Middlebury as chief reasons for her World Championships success. The coaching she’s received at Middlebury has been fundamental, according to Laukli, as well as the motivation given by her teammates.

“My team has been so so supportive which makes me smile,” Laukli remarked. “For them, it’s not about how I finish as much as how proud and stoked for me they are. It’s incredible.”

Her accomplishments are contagious, inspiring Nordic team captain Peter Wolter ’21.5 as he competes in Gålå, Norway. “To see her excel at the world stage, motivates me and the team to dial it up to another level,” Wolter said.

Laukli also recognized the importance of her U.S. Ski Team coaches — a crew that includes head coach Matt Whitcomb ’01 and assistant coach Kate Barton ’09 — in her transition to the international level. She also praised her U.S. Cross Country Ski Team teammates for teaching her not only the techniques for success, but also what it takes to be a fully committed Nordic skier.

Looking forward, Laukli has two more World Cup races this weekend to build off of her recent success, followed by a well-deserved offseason. Before the World Championships, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics weren’t on Laukli’s mind, but now it’s an opportunity she’d like to pursue.

As for her time in the Panther uniform, Laukli isn’t going anywhere. “I totally miss skiing for Middlebury,” she noted. “I can’t wait to be back at Carnival.”