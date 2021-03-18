March 18, 2021 Issue

March 18, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its third issue of the spring semester.

The stories

Let’s get used to twice-a-week testing 
Opinion
Read more
Why Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) worries me
Opinion
Read more
‘Solidarity is the political version of love’
Opinion
Read more
Jewish faculty support Students for Justice in Palestine
Opinion
Read more
The rise and fall of go/snitch
News
Read more
Destruction of Proctor milk machine injures employee
News
Read more
Language Schools bring eight programs back to Vermont after summer online
News
Read more
Free Snow Bowl passes bring long lines and new faces
News
Read more
News in Brief: Hamilton Forum speakers debate compatibility of social justice and capitalism
News
Read more
A match made in algorithm: 60% of students participate in the ‘Middlebury Marriage Pact’
News
Read more
Tensions mount on campus as go-links turn the spotlight on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
News
Read more
Ellie Greenberg ’20 signs professional contract with Israeli soccer team
Sports
Read more
Migrant Justice calls upon Hannaford to join Milk with Dignity program
Local
Read more
Local businesses safely welcome students back to town
Local
Read more
Erin Quinn ’86 named Athletic Director of the Year
Sports
Read more
Addison County shelters & homes adapt to challenges of Covid-19
Local
Read more
Jane Earley ’23 tabbed USLM DIII Lacrosse Preseason Player of the Year
Sports
Read more
Michael McCormack ’20 earns prestigious award for University of Vermont men’s lacrosse
Sports
Read more
Buy Again Alley owner Jutta Miska and her lifelong commitment to supporting teens
Local
Read more
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #13: Hans Pessl ’22.5, men’s nordic
Sports
Read more
Abenaki speaker series continues at CCV through the spring
Local
Read more
The murder on McCullough: Middlebury’s new avian neighbors
Arts & Culture
Read more
Direct your attention: Van Neistat pioneers the Industrial Essay Film
Arts & Culture
Read more
WRMC Radio Roundup: Mid-March Mixtape
Arts & Culture
Read more
Middlebury performance groups adapt auditions for the pandemic
Arts & Culture
Read more

Today’s Front Page