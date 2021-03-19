Breaking: All Vermonters eligible for vaccine by end of April

All adult Vermonters will be able to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment within the next month, according to an announcement released by Gov. Scott today . College students, part of the final age group of eligible adults, will be able to sign starting on April 19.

According to Scott, 30% of Vermonters have already received one dose of the vaccine. Currently, people over the age of 65 or those over age of 16 with certain preexisting conditions are eligible, with eligibility expanding to those 60 and over on March 25.

“Everyone in the final age band could be finished in June, which is why I’ve used the 4th of July as a marker for when things will feel somewhat normal again,” Scott said in a tweet on Friday. This news comes as President Biden recently announced that all Americans will be eligible for a vaccine starting May 1.