Vermont reaches record-breaking case numbers as vaccines roll-out

Vermont broke its one-day record for active cases yesterday, reporting new 251 cases, according to state health officials. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Vermont to 18,498 and the seven-day percent positive average to 1.7%.

Despite rising cases, Governor Scott does not plan on revising the state’s reopening plans.

This record coincides with the first day that Vermonters over 60 years of age are eligible to make Covid-19 vaccine appointments as part of the state’s recently announced vaccine schedule. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 34.5% of Vermonters have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

New variants of Covid-19 are on the rise, with the UK variant B.1.1.7 appearing in testing samples at the University of Vermont.

Dean of Students Derek Doucet referenced these variants in an all-school email on March 25, calling students to continue adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

“This concerning news should give us all pause and requires renewed commitment to essential health and safety measures in the final eight weeks of the semester,” Doucet said.

As of March 26, no additional restrictions on campus had been put into place.