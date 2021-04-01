April 1, 2021 Issue

April 1, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its fifth issue of the spring semester.

The stories

Preview: ‘Same But Different’ connects the dots through dance
Arts & Culture
Campus spiritual life thrives despite pandemic adjustments
News
Confusion spreads as students of color receive conflicting information on Covid-19 vaccinations
News
Student organizations face membership challenges with pandemic programming
News
On-campus students approved for day travel to home states for vaccination
News
Vermont residents of color over 16 to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine on April 1
Local
Tornado touches down in Middlebury, injuring two
Local
College taps staff and hospice workers for campus Covid testing
Local
It’s about time they earned their keep
Cartoons
New staff, record numbers and silver linings: How the pandemic has impacted the Ralph Myhre Golf Course
Sports
Playing Dead
Cartoons
Greg Conrad ’17, former two-sport star for Middlebury, now excels as a coach and mentor
Sports
Takeaways: Middlebury Athletics webinar on Covid-19
Sports
Sex Panther: Navigating Midd Tinder
Opinion
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #15: Men’s basketball captains Jack Farrell ’21 and Tommy Eastman ’21
Sports
Whatever re-floats your boat: Our take on the Suez Canal conundrum
Opinion
Take a seat: Middlebury adds 44 new Adirondack chairs to its lawns
Arts & Culture
Direct Your Attention: A more optimistic playlist
Arts & Culture
The search for closure as graduation looms
Opinion
WRMC Radio Roundup: Midterm music check-in
Arts & Culture
Maria BC’s “Devil’s Rain” finds comfort in contradictions
Arts & Culture
