Siefer’s Scoop Episode #16: Men’s golf captains Jordan Bessalel ’21 and John Mikus ’21

For the second straight week, Blaise welcomes two varsity captains on the Siefer’s Scoop podcast. This time, it’s Jordan Bessalel ’21 and John Mikus ’21, co-captains of the men’s golf team. Bessalel and Mikus begin the episode by recalling their early golfing experience, from their influences to how they cracked into the competitive sphere. Then, they reflect on what intrigued them about Middlebury and how they landed at the school. With three seasons under their belts, the co-captains discuss their past three years and touch on Bessalel’s NESCAC co-Rookie of the Year honor. Finally, we preview the upcoming spring season and the home meet on May 8.