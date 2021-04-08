April 8, 2021 issue

April 8, 2021
Today, The Campus presents its sixth issue of the spring semester.
Out-of-state students ineligible to receive Vermont Covid-19 vaccines
Vermont residents of color over 16 to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine on April 1
Acceptance rate drops to 15.7%, lowest in years
A match made in algorithm: 60% of students participate in the ‘Middlebury Marriage Pact’
Confusion spreads as students of color receive conflicting information on Covid-19 vaccinations
