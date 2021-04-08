April 8, 2021 issue

April 8, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its sixth issue of the spring semester.

The stories

Vaccination should not come through exploitation
Opinion
The virus doesn’t care where you’re from
Opinion
Million-dollar library budget cut hinders resource access, burdens librarians
News
Why Vermont adopted its BIPOC vaccination strategy
Local
VA partners with Middlebury for vaccination clinic
Local
News in Brief: Gov. Scott responds to criticism of BIPOC vaccination policy
Local
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #16: Men’s golf captains Jordan Bessalel ’21 and John Mikus ’21
Sports
Middlebury Union High School athletics adapt in Covid-defined year
Sports
Spring Sports Preview
Sports
Where to find students in their study habitats
Arts & Culture
Lessons from a Life Lived: Playwright J.E. Franklin offers advice to a J-Term Class
Arts & Culture
WRMC Radio Roundup: a sonic study break
Arts & Culture
