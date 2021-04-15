Siefer’s Scoop Episode #17: Ellie Barney ’21.5, women’s hockey

This week, Siefer’s Scoop welcomes podcast fan and women’s hockey player Ellie Barney ’21.5. The episode begins with a chat about podcasting, from Barney’s favorite podcasts to Bianca Giaever, a Midd alumna who works for a nationally acclaimed podcast. We pivot to a discussion about Barney’s history with hockey, from her brother’s influence to her high school team. Barney then recalls how Middlebury first popped up on her radar, and how a sandwich at Shafer’s might’ve just been the difference on an otherwise unenthusiastic tour of Middlebury. Finally, Barney recounts her favorite memories in the Panther jersey, from the best atmosphere she’s played in to her favorite goal. She also weighs in on the Proc vs Ross debate and other Middlebury-centered questions.