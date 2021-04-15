April 15, 2021 issue

April 15, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its seventh issue of the spring semester.

The stories

Sports recap: April 15
Sports
Read more
Review: Men’s baseball
Sports
Read more
Review: Women’s tennis
Sports
Read more
Review: Men’s golf
Sports
Read more
Review: Women’s golf
Sports
Read more
A beginner’s guide to Apple TV+ originals
Arts & Culture
Read more
Review: Women’s softball
Sports
Read more
Radio Roundup: Getting back into the groove
Arts & Culture
Read more
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #17: Ellie Barney ’21.5, women’s hockey
Sports
Read more
Emma Cline’s “Daddy”: Taking control of controlling men
Arts & Culture
Read more
A pair of presidential podcasts
Arts & Culture
Read more
‘Renegades: Born in the USA’: A conversation between a rock and roll legend and Bruce Springsteen
Arts & Culture
Read more
‘Why Am I Telling You This?’: Bill Clinton Takes the Mic
Arts & Culture
Read more
Asian affinity groups process grief, anger after Atlanta shootings
News
Read more
Students quarantined for Covid-19 violations regardless of evidence of exposure
News
Read more
Parton cuts STI testing for students without symptoms, exposure
News
Read more
Students struggle to keep afloat as isolation, workload and grief compound
News
Read more
Students navigate different levels of Covid-19 risk tolerance, social life
News
Read more
Accessibility isn’t optional, even when it’s inconvenient
Opinion
Read more
Christie’s, NFTs and Beeple: Speculative bubble or the future of art?
Opinion
Read more
Midd administration: Give seniors an acceptable goodbye
Opinion
Read more
Roni Lezama ’22 for SGA president
Opinion
Read more
Brunch is back at Vergennes Laundry
Local
Read more
Vermont Coffee Company sold to Stonewall Kitchen
Local
Read more
Woodchuck Cider brand returns to local ownership
Local
Read more

Today’s Front Page

 