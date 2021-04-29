April 29, 2021 issue

April 29, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its seventh issue of the spring semester.

The stories

Zeitgeist 3.0
Data
Read more
Let’s stop to mourn what could have been
Opinion
Read more
Why you can’t get an “A” in anti-racism
Opinion
Read more
Sex in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it
Opinion
Read more
Giants Have Us In Their Books: Spring’s first faculty theater performance brings stories of change and growth
Arts & Culture
Read more
Radio Roundup: A Springtime Pastel Playlist
Arts & Culture
Read more
Sports Recap: April 29
Sports
Read more
Review: Men’s baseball
Sports
Read more
Review: Women’s Tennis
Sports
Read more
Review: Women’s Softball
Sports
Read more
Review: Men’s Golf
Sports
Read more
Review: Women’s Golf
Sports
Read more
Sugaring gets a late start in Vermont due to cold weather
Local
Read more
Government and private grants support local Middlebury restaurants
Local
Read more

Today’s Front Page

 