Roni Lezama ’22 wins SGA presidential election in a landslide

The student body elected Roni Lezama ’22 as president of the Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2021–22 school year in a landslide election. Lezama won 72.5% of the vote (791 votes). Lezama ran against Myles Maxie ’22, who received 27.5% of the vote (300 votes).

Voting was open for 24 hours, starting Thursday April 15 and closing the following day at noon. 38.58% of students voted (1091 votes) in this year’s election, a nearly 17 percentage point drop from the 55.27% who cast their ballots in last year’s election.

As president, Lezama plans to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, advance the college’s anti-racism efforts and reform mental health resources on campus. He has named Charice Lawrence ’23 and Meg Farley ’24 as his vice presidents, and stressed the importance of collaboration in his campaign. Lezama currently serves as SGA Vice President.

Sophia Lundberg ’21.5 won the fall Community Council Co-Chair seat, garnering 63% of the vote (687 votes). While campaigning, Lundberg, current SGA vice president, emphasized her communication skills and plans to increase the visibility of the position.

She ran against Maxie, who received 37% of the votes (404 votes) respectively. Maxie ran uncontested for Community Council Co-Chair for the 2022 spring semester.

Students also elected class senators. Masud Lewis ’22 and Anna Saviano ’22 were elected to the two senior senator positions. Miguel Sanchez-Tortoledo ’23 will serve as a class senator for the third year in a row, and Aubrianna Wilson ’23, SGA deputy director of the Relationship & Sexual Respect Committee, was elected to the other junior senator position. Karina Martir ’24 — a current first-year senator — and Reika Herman ’24 will be next year’s sophomore senators.