May 6, 2021 issue

May 6, 2021
Today, The Campus presents its eighth issue of the spring semester.
Please review our comment policy before leaving a comment. Some key points:
These rules are in place to encourage constructive and verifiable discourse. Comments are reviewed prior to publication.
Invitation of anti-transgender speaker sparks backlash, internal club conflict
I was praised for my “civility” after I disagreed with Dr. Peter Kreeft. Reality is more complicated.
Zeitgeist 3.0
In Defense of Inviting Dr. Peter Kreeft
Proctor Crush Lists go virtual through senior computer science project
The Middlebury Campus
Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in