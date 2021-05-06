May 6, 2021 issue

May 6, 2021

Today, The Campus presents its eighth issue of the spring semester.

The stories

Staff are not responsible for your to-go containers
Opinion
Q&A with Koby Altman ’04, general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports
Middlebury Athletics announces M+, a new diversity, equity and inclusion program
Sports
Women’s soccer walks on TAM for eating disorder awareness
Sports
Review: Men’s Baseball
Sports
Sports Recap: May 6
Sports
Review: Women’s tennis
Sports
Review: Women’s softball
Sports
Review: Men’s golf
Sports
Review: Women’s golf
Sports
Review: Women’s track and field
Sports
Proctor Crush Lists go virtual through senior computer science project
News
Hundreds of students gather for vigil honoring Daunte Wright
News
Review: Men’s track and field
Sports
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #18: Bochu Ding ’21, rower and editor in chief
Sports
Addison County’s Weather Watcher, a Middlebury student with a Bright Future in Weather Forecasting
Arts & Culture
Art at a Distance: The struggle for connection through virtual programming
Arts & Culture
From the ‘Covid supply guy’ to line monitors at Proc: Staff and student workers keep Middlebury safe
News
Midd MAY-hem Drag Show celebrates queerness at Middlebury
Arts & Culture
Limited campus tours resume for admitted students
News
Divergent Learners Collective advocates for academic accessibility
News
Proc ’n’ Roll: Music jazzes up mealtimes at Proctor Dining Hall
Arts & Culture
Reel Critic: “Promising Young Woman”
Arts & Culture
TEDxMiddlebury brings its audience “back to baseline”
Arts & Culture
Vermont Electric plans for carbon neutrality by 2023, renewable energy by 2030
Local
Rotary Club donates $10,000 to Kickstart Middlebury
Local
Behind Sunday Tacos, Alejandra savors home from Mexico to Middlebury
Local
Today’s Front Page

 