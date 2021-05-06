Middlebury Athletics announces M+, a new diversity, equity and inclusion program

There’s a new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program coming to the Middlebury Athletics Department: M+. A five-year program slated to debut in fall 2022, M+ connects the many organizations and initiatives that currently facilitate DEI initiatives on campus while adding an enhanced educational component to the student-athlete experience.

“The idea of M+ isn’t new at all,” Athletic Director Erin Quinn ’86 told The Campus. “It was a matter of codifying, if you will. If we create this M+ logo and initiative, then it codifies [our DEI goals] and makes them more tangible.”

Collaboration across the NESCAC schools on DEI education has ballooned in recent months, helping constituents build their respective DEI programs. One example of a program similar to M+ is Amherst LEADS, a program founded at Amherst College.

There are other ingredients to M+ that are still being solidified, including an education program that will encompass three learning groups: student-athletes, teams and staff. Athletes, for example, will engage with a four-year DEI curriculum during their Middlebury career, while coaches will undertake similar instruction and learn how to facilitate conversations about race, privilege and inequality with their teams.

“There’s some standard stuff to make sure there’s a baseline of work being done, but then lots of space for teams to focus their energies on particular issues that might be of importance to them,” Quinn said. “We want a more balanced experience across all teams and across all years.”