Special Edition: The Culture Issue
By Bochu Ding
In many ways, culture is invisible; unless you squint your eyes to bring it into focus, it fades into the background. And it remains elusive precisely because it touches every aspect of our day-to-day lives: From jokes at the dinner table to the stickers we plaster over our laptops to the angles and curves of architectural design, culture lurks in every corner of social life. It shapes how we interact with others, what we consider to be aesthetic and which values we consider important in our communities. Culture instills a sense of normalcy — it’s what makes our world feel familiar.
Because culture seems invisible, it doesn’t show up too often in the pages of our paper. Usually, we’re focused on the newsworthy, the immediate. But today, we’re stepping back and looking at the bigger picture, at what lies beneath, at the aspects of our lives that have always been there, unwritten. (Read the full Notes from the Desk here)
Ten years later, the pitfalls of Midd culture stand the test of time
Though it’s been over a decade since the infamous “Midd Kid” music video first graced the internet, many current students are still well acquainted with its catchy chorus. The satirical video premiered in 2010 to mixed reception — some commended the parody for highlighting long-standing stereotypes on Middlebury’s campus, while others took issue with many of its narrow and privileged rep...
Despite strong athletic programs, Middlebury’s fan culture falls short
Over the years, Middlebury has cultivated a tradition of athletic dominance across all 31 varsity teams.
A look inside Middlebury’s activist culture
Activists at Middlebury have spent the last year creating mutual aid networks, educating peers about anti-racism and fighting for a myriad of reforms both on-campus and from their homes across the country. While the pandemic limited in-person events, organizers saw their work become more urgent than ever as the effects of Covid-19 disproportionately impacted marginalized communities and exacerbated existing social inequities.
From prohibition to pandemic, a day in the life of a Middlebury co-ed
In the 1920s On a sunny Saturday morning in the spring of 1921, you wake up in your room in Battell Cottage. This women’s dorm is located on the Battell Campus, rather than across the road on the men’s “old campus.” Classes meet six days a week, so after a quick breakfast at Battell Dining Hall, you drag yourself to 8 a.m. Latin, which fulfills your classical requirement. At 9:00 a.m., you are off to a cou...
Nocturne arts festival re-animates campus with live music, vibrant exhibitions
Now in its fourth-ish iteration, the annual arts festival hosted nearly a hundred projects spread across campus that ranged from screen printed t-shirts and interpretive dances to films projected against walls and poems hung from tree limbs.
In a fluctuating milk market, Monument Farms Dairy sticks to values
Monument Farms Dairy has undergone years of change since becoming the college’s leading dairy provider in the 1950s. While this year was more tumultuous than most, the farm handled its challenges as it typically does: with a vigorous commitment to quality milk, family-style. Monument was started in the 1930s when Richard James began bottling milk in his basement to sell along a home delivery route. The fa...
Breaking bread: Dining halls lay the foundations for community life at Middlebury
The Campus spoke to Atwater Commons Chef Ian Martin and Ross Commons Chef Christopher Laframboise about how the dining halls function and how they view their roles as cornerstones of the campus community.
The grind never stops: Skateboarding at Middlebury flourishes during pandemic
While some students have skateboarded throughout their Middlebury careers, many have noticed a recent boom in the number of students skateboarding together on campus.
Notes from the Desk: Why a culture issue?
From Febmester to Snow Bowl graduation, Febs celebrate unique traditions and experiences
Ever since 1971, a group of roughly 100 students has arrived on campus during the snowy month of February, joining the small community of Middlebury students and alumni with half year graduation dates. These students — called “Febs” after their unusual matriculation and graduation month — have often led slightly different paths than students who enter the college during the regular cycle.
Coffee culture brews strong at Middlebury
Midd students are always busy. They participate in clubs and sports, grab meals with friends and spend hours in the library studying. So it makes sense that when there aren’t enough hours in the day to sleep, the caffeine boost that comes from chugging coffee is a quick fix for many. Dining hall coffee is fine, but there is more to coffee culture at Middlebury than just getting energy — coffee is also a way to connect...
Local Abenaki Chief Don Stevens talks land acknowledgement
This year, Middlebury College officially instituted a land acknowledgement to be read during all official college ceremonies. The statement recognizes that the college sits on land that belonged to the Western Abenaki and calls for the remembrance of the Indigenous community’s “connection to [the] region and the hardships they continue to endure.” Chief Don Stevens (DS) of the Nulhega...
After the pandemic, picking up the pieces of Middlebury’s traditions
At my first Atwater party during my first year, I was attempting to find the friends I had made two days before, when I looked up to realize that 75% of the partygoers around me were shirtless. I noticed a Madonna song playing that I hardly recognized, but I dismissed it quickly when a friend dragged me to a different suite. Two weeks later, it happened again. And this time, I asked someone nearb...
Hookup culture and heteronormativity: Reflections from a gay athlete
Less than a month from graduation, I’ve recently caught myself doing that thing most seniors do at this point in our college careers: reflecting on all of the moments over the past four years — both miniscule and monumental — that have made this place home. Looking back, my time at Middlebury has a distinct before and after — a divide defined by that fateful day last March when a single e...
Mister Up’s celebrates 50 years of brews under the bridge
Tucked away on Bakery Lane, below the Cross Street bridge crossing Otter Creek, is a Middlebury landmark: Mister Up’s. Founded in 1970 by Middlebury native Ronald Mainelli, Mister Up’s has been a longtime gathering spot for college students and the greater Middlebury community. The restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. According to current Mister Up’s owner and manager Rick Buck, Mainelli named the r...
As a young professional, I am still unlearning Middlebury’s culture of overwork
One phrase I said a lot as a Middlebury student, in response to questions about my wellbeing: “This week is pretty rough.” Usually, I said this in passing, walking down College Street or waiting by the Proc panini machines. Often, I would throw in a self-deprecating joke or an eye roll. You know how it goes. It’s no secret that the academic culture at Middlebury rewards overwork. It seems expected for ...
Midd on wheels: Manoeuvering Middlebury’s campus
Middlebury’s campus is deceptively large, and a walk from Lang Hall to Mahaney can take anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes. If you live in Allen or Atwater, a trip to get a Covid-19 test is a major event that requires your best walking shoes. To shorten the commute from place to place on campus, students have gotten creative about how to get around. For example — albeit rare — roller skaters, with their colorful wheels jutting...
Biting into crunchiness culture: Midd students engage with the outdoors
MiddKids have long been known for swinging their Nalgene bottles, sporting Patagonia and engaging with the outdoors — all characteristic of what is considered “crunchy.” And while this outdoors- and environment-centric culture permeates campus life, many also find it to be exclusive and inaccessible. “At Middlebury, there’s a lot of people who are really interested in outdoor recreation and the environment, wh...
MiddKids and townies: It’s complicated
What do local residents of Middlebury, often referred to on campus as “townies,” really think of Middlebury College students? Perhaps the best people to answer this question are those who are members of both groups: current Middlebury College students who also call the town home. Alice Ganey ’24, who moved to Middlebury with her parents and older brother Henry Ganey ’22 when she was in...
When did you last feel ‘alive’?
It was October 2, 2020, after dinner. Somehow, I was convinced that it would be a fantastic idea to bike all the way down College Street, holding a cup of boiling hot coffee in my left hand. “I do it all the time. Look!” Rena circled her bike around me while sipping on her coffee, encouraging me to take the leap of faith. Rena is that friend who, after your epic bike fall, wou...
The conspicuous consumption behind the MiddKid image
If you take a stroll around campus, you will likely see students sporting Lululemon leggings, Canada Goose coats or Apple watches. On their feet, you might see Blundstones, L.L. Bean boots, Birkenstocks, Tevas or Chacos. These are some of the most trendy and popular brand-name items that students wear, but they’re also often prohibitively pricey and don’t always live up to the hype. “There’s a lot of crunchy, out...
Behind the wheel: Cars shape the Middlebury experience
While students with cars enjoy day trips around Addison County and grocery shopping at Hannaford, students without cars on Middlebury’s rural campus have historically faced a set of travel-related hurdles. And this year, these challenges have expanded to include traveling to vaccine appointments, some of which are hours away from campus. Having a car on campus shapes fundamental aspects of the Middlebury experience — and sometimes widens existing gaps in access.
Notes from the Desk: A love note to the book that brought me to Middlebury
If you know me, you’ve heard this story. In middle school, I devoured Donna Tartt’s 1992 debut novel about a group of Classics majors at an elite private college in Vermont who conspire to kill one of their friends. Then I read it again in ninth grade — and again the next year. During my junior year of high school, figuring out where I wanted to go to college happened to coincide with a re...
