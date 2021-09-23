Siefer’s Scoop podcast: Colby Morris ’19 chases career in Major League Baseball

Link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2eEeoO2aJEAzlgtdhkkocX?si=8b83c5df51334b31

On the first Siefer’s Scoop episode of the 2021-22 academic year, Blaise hosts Colby Morris, a former Middlebury College baseball pitcher who’s now chasing Major League Baseball. Named 2018 NESCAC Pitcher of the Year, Morris was a four-year player on the Middlebury varsity baseball team. Since graduating from Middlebury in 2019, Morris has played for several independent and minor league baseball teams; currently, he’s pitching for the Brooklyn Cyclones, a High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. On this episode, Morris discusses his time at Middlebury, how it prepared him for professional baseball, and what his goals are with the sport. He also recalls his favorite class at Middlebury, his go-to restaurant in the area and his favorite dorm on campus.