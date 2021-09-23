Men’s cross country dominates at Aldrich Invitational

Men’s cross country continued its perfect start to the season last weekend, sweeping St. Michael’s College, Clarkson University, and Norwich University en route to a home win at the Aldrich Invitational. Every Middlebury participant placed in the top 20 out of a field of 58.

Team captain Quin McGaugh ’22 took home first prize, finishing the 8k course in 26:24 (5:25 per mile average). Alec Gironda ’24 finished eight seconds later in second, and Zander Kessler ’22.5 came home in third. Those three finished with a substantial margin over the rest of the field, with fellow Panther Drew Donahue ’25 just missing out on a sub 27-minute performance. Peter Burke ’24 snagged the final scoring spot in fifth place to make it a perfect score for the hosts, and Luke Lorenz ’23 grabbed sixth place for good measure.

Other top Middlebury finishers were Noah Whiting ’22 (10th), Oscar deFrancis ’24.5 (11th), Diego Rey ’23 (12th) and Will Lavey ’25 (13th).

The Panthers will look to continue their perfect start to the season on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Purple Valley Classic, a meet hosted by Williams.