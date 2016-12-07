Envisioning Feminist Science at Midd

On Nov. 29, an interdisciplinary panel of faculty and students came together to discuss the topic of “Envisioning Feminist Science at Middlebury.” The event, organized by students Abby Chick ’16.5, Erin Work ’18 , Matea Mills-Andruk ’18.5 and Cassidy Campbell Mueller ’16.5, explored the gender biases in science and the ways in which social contexts weave themselves into the scientific method.
The panel was composed of Leslie-Ann Giddings, assistant professor of biochemistry; Jeremy Ward, Albert D. Mead professor of biology; Julie Merchant ’17, a double major in biology and gender, sexuality and feminist studies; Will Enriques ’16.5, an Independent Scholar; and Laurie Essig, associate professor of sociology and gender, sexuality and feminist studies.
A dominant theme of the panel’s conversation was the continued underrepresentation of women in science. Giddings spoke about the various ways in which women are discouraged from science.
“When you read a textbook and everything is named after white males, it creates the environment where you start to think about what a scientist looks like,” Giddings said. “But that doesn’t really represent who’s out there doing science, so that creates a world where you don’t feel necessarily included. It definitely reinforces subconscious biases.”
To date, men have received 822 Nobel Prizes in the sciences, while women have received only 12. This disparity hints at the barriers that women face in science. Giddings suggested that the scientific community could be strengthened by including people of all identities.
“People who come up with scientific ideas impart some of their own experiences,” Giddings said. “So scientists look at the truth with a certain lens, and it’s important to try to diversify what that lens is, so that we can get different perspectives. That’s when you really start to get the truth, when you see it from different angles.”
While increasing the representation of women in science is a key issue, the panel emphasized that women doing science is not the same thing as feminist science. Feminist science encompasses a wide range of topics and lenses.
First and foremost, one must acknowledge that science is conducted in the context of inequality and power disparities, and can exploit marginalized groups for its own purposes. Biomedical researchers, primarily white and male, have frequently experimented on marginalized bodies, particularly those of women of color, to generate medical knowledge.
Before the panel, the organizers wrote thought-provoking notes on chalkboards in McCardell Bicentennial Hall detailing instances of unethical, power-based experiments. One example is the Tuskegee experiment, conducted between 1932 and 1972, which studied the progression of syphilis in poor black men. The doctors kept the diagnoses unknown to the men in the study and withheld cheap treatments such as penicillin, which could have saved their lives.
In another chilling example, described in the book The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, doctors performed nonconsensual experiments on black women at mental asylums. At one point, they performed a discontinued procedure that invasively removed a patient’s brain fluid to obtain clearer images of the brain. Feminist science calls for more ethical scientific conduct toward devalued identities.
The panel also touched on the gender biases that underlie labels and terms in science.
“Every couple of years, I wake up to noticing gender biases in scientific language,” Ward said. “I am glad when people point it out. This is why having other disciplines examine science is so important – because sometimes when you’re in a discipline, you don’t notice it, and you will propagate it even if you don’t intend to.”
Giddings pointed out that science’s exclusive history is evident in scientific terminology today.
“There are certain terms that we teach you guys that are biased,” Giddings said. “For instance, my field of biochemistry was established primarily by white men, and terminology that’s used includes ‘penetrating’ and ‘chemicals attacking each other.’”
One of the most interesting discussions of the panel focused on epistemology and whether science could claim to be “objective.” Essig offered the view that scientific knowledge cannot claim objectivity or ownership of truth, and that its methodology does not rise above other forms of knowledge.
“I think feminism can save science,” Essig said. “One of the ways it can save science is to relieve it of its early modernist tendencies to claim objective knowledge. It allows it to be situated and it allows it to be partial. Which is not to say lacking in evidence or reason or argumentation. I think we’re at an important moment in time when we have to allow our knowledge to be partial, and admit that science is just as political as feminism.”
Merchant talked about how studying both feminism and biology has contributed to her thoughts on sex and gender.
“Take, for instance, the phrase, ‘Sex is biological but gender is a social construct,’” Merchant said. “Courses from both disciplines have made me question different parts of that phrase. For instance, in my biology class, I don’t want to take that as a given and it forces me to be critical of the assumption that sex is biological and boils down to male and female. Then, in gender studies classes, I try to bring science into the conversation, but not to use it as a definitive fact, but as another nuance to bring to the topic and try to merge them together. I have trouble turning off the interdisciplinary part of my mind.”
Scientists in the audience offered their own views on scientific knowledge and objectivity.
“I heard the words truth and proof, and I struggle with these words,” said AnGayle Vasiliou, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry. “In science nothing is ever proven, it’s about reproducibility. Reproducibility is something we teach our students all the time. You take results, you reproduce them, and you interpret them. They’re never proven – nothing is ever proven in science – but we gravitate toward reproducibility. You look at all the evidence and you give an interpretation.”
Associate Professor of Biology Mark Spritzer expressed how he thought objectivity was essential to good scientific research.
“I think you have to have objectivity at the center of science, and when you lose that, science loses all credibility,” he said. “So what you can do is take your feminist perspective and put it at the outset when you develop your hypothesis. You develop your hypothesis based on feminist ideas, so you do your experiments and your tests, and then you can bring your feminist ideas in again in your interpretation and see what you get. At the centerpiece, you have results that are objective or as objective as you can possibly make them or else you lose credibility. The biases come in at the beginning and the end.”
Despite differing views on scientific epistemology, all parties involved agreed that more interdisciplinary dialogue is necessary to create a future of feminist science.
“Science education is super guilty of telling students just to head across campus if you want to talk about the social implications of what you’re studying,’” Ward said. “But as scientists, we have and probably will drop the ball on making those interdisciplinary connections. I haven’t done extensive interdisciplinary collaborations, and there’s a stark practical reason for that – you don’t get promoted. The promotion system in science doesn’t reward you for not being in lab. At an institutional level, more can be done to explore interdisciplinary connections in science education.”
