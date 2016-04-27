JusTalks: Past, Present and Future

“Diversity.” “Inclusion.” “Community.” This past year these words seem to have bubbled to the surface of campus conversation. However, topics of power, privilege and identity have always existed on campus, and various student initiatives have been grappling with these issues for years. JusTalks has been one of these initiatives. Since 2011, we have dreamed to engage the entire campus in courageous dialogue that confronts privilege, engages with difference and contributes to a more empathic and self-reflective community. We are excited to share the news that beginning in J-Term 2017, JusTalks will be an integral and mandatory part of every first year’s experience. We want to share the history of JusTalks as a student-led initiative (with support from many facets of our community) and our vision and hopes for JusTalks in the future.

JusTalks was created in the Fall of 2011 by a group of students who aimed to create a space where all students could engage with issues of identity, power, and privilege. Throughout that fall and the following spring, JusTalks student organizers gathered support for a mandatory J-Term event from over 70 student organizations, athletic teams and residence halls. In the spring of 2012, we met with members of the administration, including former President of the College Ronald D. Liebowitz and former Dean of the College and Chief Diversity Officer, Shirley Collado, who offered their support for an optional JusTalks pilot program. These administrators also expressed support for a mandatory program in the future, based on the success of the first J-Term event.

The first JusTalks took place in J-Term 2013 as a one day event open to the entire student body. This consisted of large group activities and small family group discussions led by student facilitators trained by Middlebury faculty. In recognition of our successful first event, JusTalks won the Extraordinary Initiative Award from the Dean of the College and the Student Government Association in May 2013. JusTalks returned in J-Term 2014, now specifically for students spending their first J-Term on campus, and we have continued to offer this J-Term one-day event over the past two years, evolving our curriculum based on student feedback and changing campus climate.

Although these events are highly successful and well-attended, administrators encouraged us to further expand our model in order to reach more students and develop a more sustained impact on campus. In the fall of 2014, JusTalks implemented a First Year Seminar program. Students in five First Year Seminars met with two trained upperclassmen facilitators for 12 weekly, hour-long discussions. These continued with some First Year Seminars in the spring of 2015 and fall of 2015 as well.

However, after continued conversation with President of the College Laurie L. Patton and Dean of the College Katy Smith Abbott, as well as other administrators, JusTalks began to work towards an accessible model that could better engage the entire first-year class. We kept coming back to a one-day event in J-Term because of the more relaxed schedule of that term. In addition, students who would now be more familiar with Middlebury could take a moment to reflect and think critically about their experience here, as well as the experiences of others. This led to the conception of our current model.

Starting next year, JustTalks will be a part of every first-year and first-year Feb’s experience during their first J-Term or spring semester. Each student will attend one of six day-long events at the Middlebury Bread Loaf campus. The one-day event will include large group and small group conversations surrounding issues of power, privilege, identity and inequality, especially as we experience them in different ways at Middlebury. There will also be time for personal reflection and interpersonal connections. Sessions will be led by student facilitators, who will all take part in a new J-Term class.

Next J-Term, Associate Professor of Education Studies Jonathan Miller-Lane and a Middlebury alum (to be determined) will co-teach a for-credit course entitled “JusTalks: Facilitating Social Change.” Students who have completed their first year by next J-Term 2017 are eligible to apply. This class will give students the opportunity to expand their own understandings of social justice by delving deeper into issues of privilege, power and inequality. It will also focus on the theory and practice of dialogues and forms of conversation that are more likely to create the conditions for genuine and complex conversations. Students in the course will put theory into practice by learning facilitation skills, developing the JusTalks one-day events for first-year students and engaging in contemplative practices as integral components of the work. As part of their coursework, they will facilitate the aforementioned one-day JusTalks events.

Besides recruiting facilitators, we are also gathering input from students, faculty, and staff for the design of our course curriculum and the curriculum for the weekend events. We want our curriculum to best reflect the needs of our campus and build off the structure of our past J-Term events. We hope you will attend our info sessions to learn more about the facilitation class, give us your input, and be part of this campus-wide movement dedicated to building an empathic and self-reflective community.

Below are the times of our information sessions:

1. Thursday, April 28: Carr Hall at 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

2. Tuesday, May 3: Axinn 229 at 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

We want to reemphasize how much student support and activism has meant to us over the past few years. Thank you for your ongoing support and please reach out to justalks@middlebury.edu with any questions!