JusTalks to be Mandatory for First-Years

President of the College Laurie L. Patton announced the expansion of JusTalks, a student initiative dedicated to building an empathetic and self-reflective community. Beginning in the 2016-17 academic year, the program will become required for first-years.

“I look forward to working with you to ensure that JusTalks succeeds in its objective of making Middlebury College a more inclusive and aware place for all students,” Patton said in the email announcement sent to students, staff and faculty.

The incoming first-year class will take part in a day-long event at the Middlebury Bread Loaf Campus. Participants will engage in group discussions on the ways students experience issues of privilege, power and inequality. Additionally, the student-facilitated event will include time for personal reflection.

The program has also expanded to include a new winter term course entitled “JusTalks: Facilitating Social Change.” The class will be co-taught by an alumnus — who has not yet been determined — and Associate Professor of Education Studies Jonathan Miller-Lane. Enrolled students will learn facilitation skills, engage in contemplative practices and plan the events for first-years.

“As a liberal arts college, conversation is at the heart of what we do — getting better at speaking with each other is what we are always working on,” Miller-Lane said. “This commitment to including [JusTalks] as part of every first-year students’ experience is simply another important expression of this larger and longstanding commitment.

Previously, participation in JusTalks had been optional. Since the program’s inception, its organizers had fought to make the annual event mandatory for all students. Molly McShane ’16, an organizer and facilitator on the JusTalks team, said many of the team’s roadblocks had been structural.

“With all the student support we had, there were still some processes that could be halted or slowed by one powerful voice or could take multiple years to go through,” McShane said. “Furthermore, some people were reluctant to bring conversations about privilege and social justice into academic spaces, though we argue that academic spaces are some of the places where these conversations are most needed.”

She continued, “We owe a lot of thanks to some of our biggest supporters who have been committed to mandatory JusTalks over the past few years for continuing to fight for this initiative in spaces that students cannot occupy. In particular, Jonathan Miller-Lane, [Dean of the College] Katy Smith Abbott, [Dean of Faculty] Andi Lloyd, [Director of the Center for the Comparative Study of Race and Ethnicity] Roberto Lint-Sagarena and [Chief Diversity Officer] Miguel Fernandez were instrumental during the shift of administrations over the past year in guiding us and helping navigate school policies and politics to get JusTalks to where it is today.”

Chi Chi Chang ’18, who has worked in event logistics and curriculum development for JusTalks, described the program’s goal of engaging all students, even those who would not otherwise participate in the conversations dealing with identity and inequality.

“The idea is that JusTalks could serve as an entry-point, a first-step, an access point to building an empathic and self-reflective community,” Chang said.

JusTalks also aims to create conversations that continue beyond its one-day event. In 2014 and 2015, the program partnered with multiple first-year seminars to create pilot discussion sections. In these sections, students partook in activities similar to those of the one-day winter term event, but these activities were spread out over the course of a semester. However, the program was discontinued when it did not receive enough support from professors.

“Personally, I credit JusTalks as the reason why I am still at Middlebury,” Chang said. “I have made some of my closest friends as a result of participating in JusTalks and have learned more about myself, my peers and campus culture than I have in any academic setting. I think JusTalks offers a space and an ethic that encourages deeper connections across identity and difference that is hard to find in many other spaces on campus.”

According to McShane, the JusTalks team is looking for students interested in facilitating complex discussions for the upcoming academic year.

“The only way JusTalks will continue to serve this community and confront privilege and power is with ongoing student, faculty and staff support,” McShane said. “We look forward to having conversations with everyone at our information sessions in the next two weeks and urge anyone interested to apply to the JusTalks facilitation winter term course.”