Letter to the Middlebury Community

My dear people of Middlebury,
I saw an 18-year-old white woman crying in front of 800 people in Mead Chapel; she’d been publicly berated for wearing a hat. Not out of spite. Not out of hate. She had been attending Middlebury for a matter of weeks and did not yet learn that wearing a sombrero was cultural appropriation. Putting aside for the moment concerns about white fragility, her real offense was not already being perfect.
I see day after day white people who are or would be curious about the movement, critically analyzing their privilege and trying to become woke, get shut down the moment they make a mistake. Some call it racism; I call it ignorance. Silencing our potential allies as they try to unlearn that ignorance only broadens the divide in our community already struggling with anxiety and loneliness. I don’t want to be one of those guys saying all lives matter, but I don’t want the social justice movement to lose the fundamental principle of what a safe space is: being able to be ourselves without fear of judgment. To create spaces safe for marginalized students and therefore all students, we have to open the doors of learning to everyone.
I was told from an early age that college is a place to become better citizens of the world, to learn by trial and error. But this is not my experience with social justice on campus. How can we learn and grow when we can’t fail? How can we demand “perfection” when we demand it immediately and prevent people from the learning process to get there?
One problem with this environment is that words like “privilege” and “cultural appropriation” become their own rigid truths. I rarely see students challenge one another’s beliefs—refining definitions, premises, and all—to develop more nuanced positions. We wind up with a limited conversation and few solutions. I see potential allies alienated, when some of my peers, passionate and knowledgeable about their beliefs, have trouble articulating them to people who don’t share their same vocabulary. But I can’t blame activists for speaking the language of justice, whose sound bites are designed to be shared, liked, and retweeted. We are rewarded online and in school for cleverness, zingers, jargon, and one-liners. But as Purdue’s Frederik Deboer, a linguistics professor, describes: “They say terms like ‘privilege’…and expect the conversation to somehow just stop, that if you say the magic words, you have won that round and the world is supposed to roll over to what you want.”
Socrates had a similar experience in his time and started to question religion, but was put to death for “impiety.” With our ostensibly dogmatic social justice movement it often seems like we are doing the same thing to other. To affect change we have to be willing to refine and be refined. Socrates advocated continuously investigating our beliefs for a more sophisticated understanding.
Solidarity, being an activist or an ally, is not silent agreement. Nor is it a parroting “agreement on all matters.” Despite Campus op-eds, town hall meetings, and diversity-themed email chains, there are many people on campus who do not yet understand cultural appropriation. Demanding change hasn’t made it happen. It won’t happen until we allow people to ask important, nuanced, possibly poorly-worded questions. Otherwise, we’ll become trapped by vague, unspoken definitions, censoring everything that might be cultural appropriation until we lose our sense of identity and expression.
Deboer calls it critique drifting when a particular critical political lens that correctly identifies a problem gets generalized and used less and less specifically over time. This in turn blunts the force of the critique and ultimately fuels a backlash against it. Critique drift is a way that good political arguments go bad.
Let’s keep in mind our goal: a safe, healthy, diverse and supportive community, at risk from political correctness that, instead of educating us out of harming each other, undergoes critique drift and broadens into censorship. Particularly harmful is a censorship not only of ideas but also of voices. While judging the value of a voice by its privilege alone doesn’t carry the historical weight of racism, it only inverts the dynamic. It is dangerous. It doesn’t end censorship or un-safety; it just changes who has to deal with it and further divides community.
I see many of my fellow students hoping to protect themselves from further suffering by sticking to people who share their ideological boxes. At the core of psychology, helping people avoid the things they fear is misguided.
Here are some things we all have in common: we are all suffering, and we all live on the same campus. I understand many of us are tired. White feelings are not more important than the feelings of a person of color and vice-versa. Perhaps instead of calling people out, we can call them in. Instead of taking people’s words for face value, we can try to look into what they are actually trying to say, while we are learning to say what we actually mean. This is not something we can do alone. Middlebury can help.
One problem: In a social justice class, we can read thousands of pages learning about privilege, but spend little to no time learning how to confront it in our interactions with others. The classroom is one of the few spaces at Middlebury where people interact with others outside their circles, and we often go through an entire semester without learning each other’s names.
My fellow students and I may have to study hard and write long papers, but we often hide within objective information without having to venture out of our comfort zones. The result is that pain becomes intellectualized. For example, I hear people saying that white people just have to accept that they are all racist, should start unlearning their racism, and the world will be a better place. In my experience, calling each other racist doesn’t make people want to unlearn; it makes them afraid to unlearn. This is not white fragility. This is not some hippie tree-hugger doctrine. This is just how people work. Perhaps we can investigate how our classmates and our own lived experiences play into what we are learning.
According to Thich Nhat Hanh, who was nominated by Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Nobel Peace Prize, sharing experience transforms ignorance into understanding and fear into love. Putting words to experience can be hard and draining, especially when the person doing the explaining feels like they are representing an entire group of people. These feelings are valid, and sharing experience is not the same as representing an entire group. If you do not understand why, try listening to people share their experience. Two Native Americans have different experiences being Native American, and two people who are Jewish have different experiences being Jewish. In my experience, when we understand the people who disagree with us, we recognize what will help them value our perspective. We can understand each other by listening, and the more present we are with people who we are trying to understand, the better listeners we can be.
My question is: how are we supposed to be present for each other when school is moving a million miles an hour? How are we supposed to understand and learn about other cultures and the lived experiences of people if we are assigned thousands of pages of reading each week?
Middlebury needs to slow down.
I am an EMT, and when we have a life-or-death emergency, we don’t rush. What’s going to save a life is not those extra few minutes or seconds of tripping over ourselves, it’s the critical interventions that must be done slowly (yet efficiently) to make sure what we’re doing is being done properly and that we are not missing anything. For some reason, at Middlebury, it feels like those extra few seconds are life or death, and it almost never feels like we’re doing it right. I see students walking to class faster than a medic walking to a motor vehicle crash. When we live as human doings instead of human beings, ignorance is the result.
I’m afraid we are moving way too quickly—too quickly to learn well, too quickly to listen to each other, too quickly to change. We move so quickly we cannot prioritize the hard work of healing together. In the same way reading a book about exercise wouldn’t make one stronger, healing is not something we can just study to accomplish. Understanding takes practice, practice needs a space, and I cannot create that alone.
We can be there for each other if we are able to prioritize ourselves. And often, we don’t. Our frenetic pace, our workload, and our go-it-alone success narrative do not allow us to be introspective, and so we struggle to turn that self-love outwards and begin the process of community change and healing.
While we are unlearning ignorance, we can relearn the art of relaxing. In the words of Thich Nhat Hanh, “not only does it help prevent the onset of many illnesses that develop through chronic tension and worrying; it allows us to clear our minds, focus, and find creative solutions to problems.”
There is going to come a time when we realize that in an effort to do good for the world we need the Muslim, the Jew, the Buddhist, the Hindu, the transgender woman, the person of color, and the heteronormative wealthy, white, straight, able-bodied, Anglo-Saxon Protestant cis-male. One perspective is inherently lacking. When looking at a sculpture, one person cannot appreciate its full beauty. Some parts cannot be seen from their angle. The blind person can walk up to the sculpture and feel it, and if they can’t walk we can build a ramp, because when we combine our perspectives we can gain an even greater understanding.
Let’s work together to build a better community.
Warm regards,
Eli Susman
This is the most incredibly sensible thing I’ve read about diversity and race on campus since I’ve arrived on campus. Beautifully written, too. Thanks Eli.
The first half of this is fucked up, Eli. I like you as a person, but think about your words and the effect of this article on your friends of color. This is so fucked up.
Why do you feel that way? I personally thought he addressed this complex topic better than almost anyone else I’ve ever read. But I understand that I was reading through a different lens than a person of color might, and things that may antagonize, upset, or otherwise negatively affect them may not do the same to me. Could you explain what those things were in his piece?
I’m not the person who posted that you’re responding to, and I’m also reading from a white perspective. But I’m going to respond because I think it’s unfair that PoC always have the responsibility to explain and educate on this campus. That said, to practice allyship, I need to use my privilege (in this case part of my privilege is simply the time and energy I have to respond) to amplify PoC voices, so this will have a lot of links in it.
The first paragraph of this piece sets the stage for the article and is in fact a really good indicator, to me, of the problem. Eli says the girl is shamed for not being perfect, but what he’s doing is shifting the focus from the wrong and hurtful thing that she did to how she, the perpetrator, is feeling. There is no mention in this piece about the entire culture she was stereotyping and the people of color that are made unsafe by her comments. Eli is not recognizing that anyone had the right to be angry. He’s shifting the focus back to white feelings, and prioritizing them. In fact, Eli minimizes what she did so completely and makes it seem as harmless as ‘wearing a hat’! Her ‘real offense,’ as it were, was in fact to make racist comments and make people of color on campus unsafe. But of course, as history has shown, we’re all easily persuaded that the safety of people of color is not important! Take a look at this about responses to being called out: http://tooyoungforthelivingdead.tumblr.com/called-out
Now the next bit is nuanced because, yes there was a bandwagon of shaming her, and no that was not conducive to her education. But in Eli’s piece and maybe in her understanding of it also, there is not a recognition that she needed to be called out, and that whatever way people of color thought was best (a response which shouldn’t center her feelings but the person of color’s feelings, so when I say best I really mean best for the person or people of an already marginalized and oppressed group who were further marginalized and oppressed by the action) should be respected and not be subjected to tone policing ( http://everydayfeminism.com/2015/12/tone-policing-and-privilege/). The part of the ‘bandwagon’ to call out in my mind is the way that other white people treat her, as if we, the white people aren’t just as complicit in benefiting from racist systems as she is. Sure, we didn’t make exactly the mistake she did, but we’ve made plenty of other mistakes. As white people, we can’t demonize her as a person: people conflated the fact that she can be a good person and still have been instilled with racist ideas her entire life( go/iracist, http://everydayfeminism.com/2015/02/dont-need-hate-to-be-racist/). However, that doesn’t mean we don’t hold her and each other accountable. White silence is white violence, after all (http://justice.gawker.com/white-americas-silence-on-police-brutality-is-consent-1696780967, http://everydayfeminism.com/2015/05/invest-in-other-white-people/).
There are many other points in this article that I could bring up, but here’s a final one. When Eli talks about safe spaces, he’s not recognizing that if a space is safe for him to make a mistake as a white person, that space then becomes unsafe for people of color, and historically and given our instilled biases, this doesn’t matter as much unless we take action. So instead, we need a combination of education for white folks so that we make fewer hurtful mistakes and education for white folks about what to do when we make mistakes. More info http://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/resources
Super helpful, couldn’t be more grateful for you taking the time to share your response
This is beautiful and fantastic. We’re all in this together. We’re all on the same side and need to help each other learn and grow with love and humility.
No, this piece wasn’t “fantastic.” In fact, it echoes Katrina Drury’s piece, but it’s simply more highly coded.
Very well written and much to think about. I agree with much of what you said on political correctness. It has divided us and allowed more sinister elements to embed themselves in our society without fear of being identified for what they truly are.
it’s funny – this piece is as bad as Katrina Drury’s but it’s simply more highly coded so it’s not being called out.
Eli, as your friend you need to re-think this piece – maybe you have a couple good ideas, but the majority of it is racist, condescending and full of shit.
