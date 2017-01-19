SGA Must Consider Bailing Out Admin

MiddView orientation trips could be on the chopping block as the College finds itself in a “tight spot financially,” according to Vice President for Stu- dent Affairs and Dean of the College Katy Smith Abbott.

This past Sunday, the College approached the SGA for help in funding the next three years of MiddView trips, after the College administration was unable to fully fund the 2016 trips.

The administration could only cover $150,000 of the 2016 MiddView trips’ nearly $200,000 budget; for Fall 2016, President of Middlebury Laurie L. Patton covered the remainder of the cost from the presidential discretionary fund. Planning for the 2017 MiddView trips was already under way when the College found they would not be able to cover those costs fully, either.

The administration then asked the SGA to fund $50,000, or a fourth of the MiddView trips budget, for the next three years. The SGA and the administration reached a similar agreement in 2013, when various orientation trip programs were consolidated into a single, mandatory MiddView orientation and trips program. According to that agreement, each would contribute half of the necessary funding, until the College assumed full responsibility for financing the trips in 2016. Now, the SGA will consider the College’s proposed shared- funding plan this week, and will likely vote on whether to assist the administration in funding MiddView trips next Sunday.

It is our recommendation that the SGA support the 2017 MiddView trips at the requested amount of $50,000 for one year only. It is unequivocally the administration’s budgeting error that has led to the unforeseen need to ask students for help in funding MiddView. This instance cannot set a precedent of the administration foisting financial responsibility onto students when they cannot balance their budget, especially when the program is one that does not directly affect the students already on campus.

However, the Campus editorial board believes that MiddView trips are a crucial component of first-year orientation that we cannot lose. Although we support its survival, it is unfair and irresponsible for the administration to turn to students to support it financially. Providing supplemental funding through the student activities fee and the SGA reserve budget for a single year will give the administration time to reevaluate the MiddView budget and find the money necessary to sustain this valuable program.

The SGA could take three possible routes to funding $50,000 of the MiddView trips. The option we cannot al- low is for that money to be taken from funds for the student organizations that receive funding from the SGA, including cultural organizations and club sports. We recommend some combination of the other two options. First, the money could come from the reserve budget, which is money the SGA has stashed away for a rainy day. For example, if the storage facility for all the organizations’ electron- ics were flooded, the reserves would be used to replace that equipment.

Second, the SGA could raise the student activities fee. A slight increase in the student activities fee, perhaps in combination with the use of some reserves money, is our preferred method of paying for the SGA’s portion of MiddView. (For a more in-depth look at the financing options, refer to the article “Admin Turns to SGA for MiddView Funding” on the front page of this issue.)

Two aspects of MiddView that we especially value are its universal access and universal attendance. While increasing the student activities fee negatively affects most students, it would not affect students with any financial aid, as the fee is included in all financial aid packages. If the SGA did not agree to help the administration, the administration could fund MiddView through a participant fee or by making the program optional and thereby reducing attendance. To charge a participant fee for this defining feature of our orientation program does not align with our community values of inclusivity and access. To make MiddView trips optional would weaken the program’s value as a uniting experience for all first-years. For example, athletes would most likely stop participating, furthering the perceived on-campus divide

between athletes and non-athletes.

In order to maintain the quality of the MiddView trips program, we recommend the SGA provide $50,000 for one year. In the course of that year, we expect the College to closely examine MiddView’s finances and determine a more appropriate way to fund the program.

On the other hand, if the student body and the administration agree that MiddView is not worth $200,000 each year, the community could decide to end the program indefinitely. We do not anticipate this occurring, however, because MiddView is undeniably part of the indulgent and extravagant culture that makes Middlebury competitive with its similarly elite peers. It is often used by the administration as an example of the quality of experience Middlebury can provide for its students and a marketing

tool.

Students, we call on you to consider what value MiddView trips brought to your first year experience. If the administration or the SGA asks this student body for input regarding this large budget item, we should be ready to respond.