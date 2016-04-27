The Tone Is Not the Problem: Commenting on It Is

Facing Whiteness: This column is written by white students and for white students. Each week, we will discuss topics or themes regarding race, more specifically, the role of whiteness in race relations. If you would like to reach out to us personally to continue these conversations, please feel free to do so.
Last week, as we discussed the impacts of white guilt and white fragility, we mentioned that these phenomena tend to produce defense mechanisms. One such defense mechanism is to critique the tone of a person of color instead of engaging with the point that they are making. This practice is known as Tone Policing. Examples include: “I can’t engage with you until you calm down.” “I know where they’re coming from but it would have been way more effective if they hadn’t been so harsh.” “I know that they said something racist but you shouldn’t personally attack them.” “This article is just divisive.”
These comments frequently undermine the voices of people of color and perpetuate stereotypes of minority students as overly dramatic or aggressive. As white students, it is not our place to question the emotions, frustrations or reactions that people of color have to the system of racial oppression that surrounds us. This is because we will never experience racial oppression. In many ways, too, to deny the emotional experience individuals have of deeply unfair and distressing realities is to deny how real the lived experience of racism is. It is both dismissive and unfair to expect students of color to speak about racism without emotion. When we police someone’s tone, we tell them that their emotions are not valid, and in turn silence them.
Additionally, tone policing privileges the feelings of the listener—and the community they appear to speak for—over the feelings of the speaker. Remember that our discomfort with discussions of race is not the fault of people of color. White guilt is something to work through and wrestle with; if a person of color is expressing their anger or frustration with racism, our first responsibility is to listen. Flipping the conversation and asking the person explaining to dial back their frustration so that their comments are more easily digestible does not support them, even if it is delivered with seeming agreement: “I totally get what you are saying but it’s hard to have a conversation with you when you are so worked up.”
Beyond this, though, accusing someone of not having the right tone makes it clear that you do not find the emotions they are expressing to be productive for conversation. Underlying this thought process is the assumption that the conversation needs to be productive, or in other words, that people of color must work to convert white people to allyship with every comment they make about race. The assumption that students of color should speak with the purpose of educating white students becomes intertwined with the notion that points are only valuable if they are delivered in an analytic and “scientifically objective” way. There is a pervasive sense that only discourse devoid of emotion can be valid or convincing. As students in an environment of higher education, which traditionally values objectivity above all else, we must remember that emotions are valid and as much a part of our decision making and developmental learning as rationality. These are not mutually exclusive! Emotions, including fear, anger, and sadness, are also essential to understanding oppression, systems of power that offer no true objectivity. Everyone, especially those experiencing oppression, should have the space to express themselves in whatever forms they choose.
Lastly, we want to reiterate a point made last week. It is REALLY hard to call someone out! When someone tells us “you messed up and here’s why,” we should thank them. It is an opportunity to learn from our mistakes and move past them. Rebutting someone’s statement with tone policing demonstrates that we don’t want to learn, we don’t want them to speak their mind, and that our comfort is more important than theirs, even if this is not our intention.
Instead of critiquing what people of color are saying and publishing about race, we can listen. While this isn’t where our work as white students ends, it’s a good place to start. By truly listening, we can begin to build the trust needed to fight racism together. We call on our fellow white students to join us in these difficult conversations this Thursday at 7pm in Gifford Lecture Hall.
What we are reading:
Tone Policing and Privilege –Everyday Feminism
“How to Deal with Being Called Out -Too Young for the Living Dead”
On Tone Policing –Her Honest Life
By writing “As white students, it is not our place to question the emotions, frustrations or reactions that people of color have to the system of racial oppression that surrounds us” the authors show the extremity of their position.
First, a group of students, defined solely by their skin color, are not allowed to even question the opinions of another group, defined solely by their skin color. This appears to indicate that if a white student disagrees with a black student in class all the black student has to do is declare their opinion to be a reaction to ‘the system of oppression that surrounds’ them in order to immediately end and win any debate. Thus the validity of a given opinion is not to be judged by the merits, or facts at hand, but instead by the color of the skin of the student contributing the opinion. It appears that we have now done almost a complete 180 from MLK and are now judging people (or their opinions) based purely on the color of their skin and not on the content of their character (by the content of their expressed view). This cannot be correct.
Second, implicit in the author’s statement is the assumption that we are surrounded by ‘a system of racial oppression’. In order to be charitable one must assume they mean that the US in general is the ‘system of racial oppression’ and not Middlebury College, as the latter view would be rather absurd given the fact that the college is a bastion of left wing thought such as that expressed in the above article. If Middlebury is a system of racial oppression then one must assume pretty much everywhere at every time was also, which I would argue is patently false and if true would dilute any real meaning from the phrase ‘system of racial oppression’. If Midd were a system of racial oppression presumably most if not the vast majority of students who are members of racial minorities have been oppressed. This I would say is rather self evidently false using any meaningful definition of the term ‘oppressed’.
Whether the US itself is accurately described as a ‘system of racial oppression’ I would say is more than open to debate. Obviously there is a large amount of disagreement on this issue but one does not have to reach a consensus on it to note that by assuming the answer is affirmative the authors declare for one side of what at the very least is a political debate in which reasonable people can disagree. This again shows the extremity of the position espoused by the authors.
PS
It would be impressive if some of the reading being done by the authors challenged instead of reinforced their views. As a place to start I would recommend Trigger Warning by Mick Hume, The Closing of the American Mind by Allan Bloom and American in Black and White by the Thermstroms. It would make for a nice change of pace