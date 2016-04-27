The Tone Is Not the Problem: Commenting on It Is

Facing Whiteness: This column is written by white students and for white students. Each week, we will discuss topics or themes regarding race, more specifically, the role of whiteness in race relations. If you would like to reach out to us personally to continue these conversations, please feel free to do so.

Last week, as we discussed the impacts of white guilt and white fragility, we mentioned that these phenomena tend to produce defense mechanisms. One such defense mechanism is to critique the tone of a person of color instead of engaging with the point that they are making. This practice is known as Tone Policing. Examples include: “I can’t engage with you until you calm down.” “I know where they’re coming from but it would have been way more effective if they hadn’t been so harsh.” “I know that they said something racist but you shouldn’t personally attack them.” “This article is just divisive.”

These comments frequently undermine the voices of people of color and perpetuate stereotypes of minority students as overly dramatic or aggressive. As white students, it is not our place to question the emotions, frustrations or reactions that people of color have to the system of racial oppression that surrounds us. This is because we will never experience racial oppression. In many ways, too, to deny the emotional experience individuals have of deeply unfair and distressing realities is to deny how real the lived experience of racism is. It is both dismissive and unfair to expect students of color to speak about racism without emotion. When we police someone’s tone, we tell them that their emotions are not valid, and in turn silence them.

Additionally, tone policing privileges the feelings of the listener—and the community they appear to speak for—over the feelings of the speaker. Remember that our discomfort with discussions of race is not the fault of people of color. White guilt is something to work through and wrestle with; if a person of color is expressing their anger or frustration with racism, our first responsibility is to listen. Flipping the conversation and asking the person explaining to dial back their frustration so that their comments are more easily digestible does not support them, even if it is delivered with seeming agreement: “I totally get what you are saying but it’s hard to have a conversation with you when you are so worked up.”

Beyond this, though, accusing someone of not having the right tone makes it clear that you do not find the emotions they are expressing to be productive for conversation. Underlying this thought process is the assumption that the conversation needs to be productive, or in other words, that people of color must work to convert white people to allyship with every comment they make about race. The assumption that students of color should speak with the purpose of educating white students becomes intertwined with the notion that points are only valuable if they are delivered in an analytic and “scientifically objective” way. There is a pervasive sense that only discourse devoid of emotion can be valid or convincing. As students in an environment of higher education, which traditionally values objectivity above all else, we must remember that emotions are valid and as much a part of our decision making and developmental learning as rationality. These are not mutually exclusive! Emotions, including fear, anger, and sadness, are also essential to understanding oppression, systems of power that offer no true objectivity. Everyone, especially those experiencing oppression, should have the space to express themselves in whatever forms they choose.

Lastly, we want to reiterate a point made last week. It is REALLY hard to call someone out! When someone tells us “you messed up and here’s why,” we should thank them. It is an opportunity to learn from our mistakes and move past them. Rebutting someone’s statement with tone policing demonstrates that we don’t want to learn, we don’t want them to speak their mind, and that our comfort is more important than theirs, even if this is not our intention.

Instead of critiquing what people of color are saying and publishing about race, we can listen. While this isn’t where our work as white students ends, it’s a good place to start. By truly listening, we can begin to build the trust needed to fight racism together. We call on our fellow white students to join us in these difficult conversations this Thursday at 7pm in Gifford Lecture Hall.

What we are reading:

Tone Policing and Privilege –Everyday Feminism

“How to Deal with Being Called Out -Too Young for the Living Dead”

On Tone Policing –Her Honest Life