Love Issue

By The Local Team
April 22, 2020
Well, it’s been over a month since Middlebury students blew their goodbye kisses to the campus we all love. And with that goodbye, we pressed the pause button on so...
By NORA PEACHIN
April 22, 2020
Alec Richker ’13.5, Dylan Volk ’16, Micah Raymond ’21 and their dog Lou ("part pit bull, part dragon, part cow") tell their love story from Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they are currently quarantined together.
April 22, 2020
Mixed in with the chaos and messy moments of young adults trying to understand themselves and their place in the world— compounded with fear, and conflict, and exclusion...
April 22, 2020
Cayla Marvil ’13.5 and AC Jones ’12.5 had been dating for only six months when they decided to open a business together. A few years later, the couple co-founded Lamplighter...
April 22, 2020
"This was supposed to be our spring, our few months of peace before saying goodbye."
By ARIADNE WILL
April 22, 2020
With Middlebury students now scattered across the globe, many have found themselves in long distance romantic relationships they had not planned for. Following the evacuation...
April 22, 2020
SYTs are popular at Midd. But a closer look at the SYT tradition reveals an underlying culture that can be coercive and filled with pressures, especially for younger female students.
April 22, 2020
A senior's sage guidance for falling in love and keeping your cool.
April 22, 2020
"I reached out to a few senior friends and asked them to answer a couple questions: how they defined love at Middlebury, if there was anything they wish they had realized sooner or done differently with regard to love during college, and when they felt most loved at Middlebury. "
Hey Midd, u up? Other schools don’t hook up like we do
April 22, 2020
"In an environment where relationships are stunted by booze, insecurities and a rigid social life structure, no one feels comfortable asking the 'what are we?' question, much less answering it."
By ARIADNE WILL
April 22, 2020
The Campus asked Middlebury students to participate in the second annual Zeitgeist survey in November, looking to gain insight into campus culture by asking the questions that are often not discussed. This year’s survey included an exploration of love, relationships and the ever ill-defined “hook-up culture.”
By RACHEL LU and EMMANUEL TAMRAT
April 22, 2020
First-year friendships often act as a source of continuity through paradigm changes. No matter where these friendships lead, “proximity friends” often play an essential role in helping each other navigate the first weeks of college jitters and confusion.
April 22, 2020
"When we first got to campus as doe-eyed teens, I don’t think any of us knew we’d be signing up for a rollercoaster ride."
By LUCY TOWNEND
April 22, 2020
“We knew it would work, so we got married,” said The Arcadian's Matt Corrente '06 of his wife and restaurant co-owner, Caroline Corrente.
By RAIN JI
April 22, 2020
With the whole family stuck at home, professors share about making the most of the extra time with their kids.
April 22, 2020
“The whole thing about a wedding day is hope," said Hope Allison '19.5, a professional wedding photographer. "That’s the thing that’s so energizing about photographing them — it’s so joyful."
April 22, 2020
Check out Camille Perri's novel for a popular, if flat, representation of love between two women. Alternatively, Desveaux and Lou's warm graphic novel that connects two women on different continents romantically through art.
Treatises on non-romantic matters of the heart
April 22, 2020
These three book recommendations offer action, thrill, research, and of course, love and relationships in their various forms.
Here we are — miles and miles away from each other, wondering how to stay connected and hopeful amid these unbelievably uncertain times. But we hope our Love issue offers a break from the bombardment of Covid-19-related coverage.
Okay, maybe you’re thinking: “We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and you’re editorializing on love?” And the answer is yes. Chances are, we’re all in need of a little love right now. So, without further ado, here are the Campus’s fun, flirty and (hopefully) fulfilling approaches to love while in lockdown.
Click on the story to the left for the complete issue.
By RILEY BOARD
April 22, 2020
We tracked down the student behind the Middlebury tradition, which started in 2005.
By IZZY LEE
April 22, 2020
Try this recipe to share some love (in the form of cookies) with your quarantine buddies.
By BEN BEESE
April 22, 2020
"Love is a struggle to understand where we stand vis-à-vis those around us."
By RAIN JI
April 22, 2020
"Solitude is not shameful. In fact, often it is enjoyable."
By RACHEL ROSE
April 22, 2020
"How could I replicate the heartbeat of the college experience?"
By KENZO OKAZAKI and NORA PEACHIN
April 22, 2020
Bring some love to your quarantine with this Spotify playlist.