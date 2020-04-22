The Middlebury Campus

Romantic Love
Replicating Middlebury dates, from home
Love transported, from Vermont to Michigan
Queer love stories: a compilation
Bar Night to brewery : This couple started a business together
Goodbye
Students strive to navigate long-distance relationships created by coronavirus

A lover’s guide to Middlebury

April 22, 2020

A senior's sage guidance for falling in love and keeping your cool.

What is love (at Middlebury)?

April 22, 2020

"I reached out to a few senior friends and asked them to answer a couple questions: how they defined love at Middlebury, if there was anything they wish they had realized sooner or done differently with regard to love during college, and when they felt most loved at Middlebury. "

Hey Midd, u up? Other schools don’t hook up like we do

April 22, 2020

"In an environment where relationships are stunted by booze, insecurities and a rigid social life structure, no one feels comfortable asking the 'what are we?' question, much less answering it."

Friend Love
Zeitgeist takes on love
Friendships built by proximity
A love letter to the class of 2019.75
Local couples serving Middlebury community, together
Full house for faculty
Love in the Arts
Love behind the lens: Hope Allison ‘19.5 on the charm and challenges of wedding photography
The librarian is in: Love

April 22, 2020

Check out Camille Perri's novel for a popular, if flat, representation of love between two women. Alternatively, Desveaux and Lou's warm graphic novel that connects two women on different continents romantically through art.

Treatises on non-romantic matters of the heart

April 22, 2020

These three book recommendations offer action, thrill, research, and of course, love and relationships in their various forms.

Love Issue