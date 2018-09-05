The Middlebury Campus

Menu
Benjy Renton

Benjy Renton ‘21 is a Sports Editor.


He has previously served as arts and sciences editor, features editor and a staff writer.


Renton’s academic interests include International and Global Studies, Chinese and Geography.


During the summer of 2018 he studied at Middlebury’s new School of the Environment in China, where he focused on environmental migration and government policy relating to water quality.


In the past, he has worked for an NGO in Beijing, China dedicated to serving migrant children through theater and a nonprofit in Connecticut helping motivated and talented minority students from underserved communities through independent schools and college placement.

BENJY RENTON, Sports Editor

Sep 05, 2018
Bernie Sanders Holds Labor Day Rally in Middlebury (Story/Media)
May 09, 2018
Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Spring Season (Media)
May 09, 2018
Maple Run Brings Together College and Town (Media)
Apr 18, 2018
Students Trek to Treleven Farm for ‘Lambing’ Overnight (Media)
Apr 11, 2018
Meeting Midd: John Schurer Builds Community Through Photo Storytelling (Story)
Feb 28, 2018
MAlt Trips Culminate with Reflection Dinner and Presentations (Story)
Feb 14, 2018
Spencer Prize Competition Cultivates Public Speaking Skills ()
Jan 17, 2018
Diplomat and Scholar Discusses Current European Union Issues (Story)
Dec 06, 2017
Spanish Professor Showcases Research on Mayan Language and Culture (Story)
Nov 29, 2017
Project Pengyou Speaker Discusses International Relations (Story)
Nov 15, 2017
IP&E Symposium Highlights U.S. and Global Trade (Story)
Nov 08, 2017
Dead Parents Society Offers Students Support (Story)
Oct 11, 2017
Professor Delivers Talk on Trauma and (Post)memory (Story)
Sep 20, 2017
Center for Careers and Internships Introduces ‘Handshake’ (Story)
Menu
Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.
Staff Profiles