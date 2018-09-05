Staff Profiles

Benjy Renton ‘21 is a Sports Editor.

He has previously served as arts and sciences editor, features editor and a staff writer.

Renton’s academic interests include International and Global Studies, Chinese and Geography.

During the summer of 2018 he studied at Middlebury’s new School of the Environment in China, where he focused on environmental migration and government policy relating to water quality.

In the past, he has worked for an NGO in Beijing, China dedicated to serving migrant children through theater and a nonprofit in Connecticut helping motivated and talented minority students from underserved communities through independent schools and college placement.