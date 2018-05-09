Staff Profiles

Bochu Ding ’21 is a news editor.



He previously served as senior writer and Community Council correspondent.



He brings four years of writing and editing experience from high school, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the school paper.



Ding is double majoring in Economics and Sociology & Anthropology. His other academic interests include French, Environmental Studies, and Psychology.



In the summer of 2018, Ding served as an intern at 3Degrees, an environmental finance and consulting firm that provides custom renewable energy and climate solutions to utility and corporate clients. In this capacity, he created emissions reduction models based on science-based targets, drafted sustainable corporate procurement policies, and worked on the tracking and reduction of internally generated scope 3 emissions.



During the school year, he provides English-Chinese translation services for SunLink, a company that designs balance of system solutions for commercial and utility-scale solar installations. Ding also supports Beneficial Returns, a social enterprise debt fund, as its Kiva program coordinator. Ding rows for the Middlebury men’s crew team.

