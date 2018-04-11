Staff Profiles

Catherine Pollack `19 is a News Editor.She has previously served as a news editor and news staff writer.Pollack is pursuing a joint degree in English and Environmental Policy and will be writing her joint thesis this fall.During the summer of 2018 she worked as an intern at the Cape Eleuthera Institute in the Bahamas where she assisted in modeling ecologically sound environmental management practices and assessing ways to reduce our impact on atmospheric, oceanic, freshwater, and land ecosystems. In the summer of 2017 she worked at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in the Ocean Acidification Program where she primarily wrote and edited program content. In the future, she hopes to combine her love of writing and her passion for the oceans and marine conservation.During her time at Middlebury, she has also spent a semester studying abroad at the University of Edinburgh. She is a campus tour guide, the leader of a fundraising group for Addison County, and a mentor for a student at a local elementary school. She also hosts a radio show with her fellow News Editor Elizabeth Sawyer!