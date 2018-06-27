Staff Profiles

Elizabeth Sawyer ’19 is senior news editor.

She previously served as news editor and staff writer.

Sawyer is majoring in History and Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies.

In the past, she has worked as a research assistant in the History department. She completed Middlebury’s museum studies program at Oxford University in the summer of 2017.

After spending the summer of 2018 as a research intern in the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs, she will work as a first-year writing mentor and host a radio show on WRMC with Catherine Pollack.