Staff Profiles

Ellie Anderson ’19 is a Local editor this year, with past experience as a staff writer and editor for the Features section.
Anderson is majoring in English and American Literatures with a focus on creative writing. She is also pursuing a minor in Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies.
During the summer of 2017, she interned at the Carolyn Jenks Agency in Cambridge, evaluating queries from authors seeking representation and pitching and marketing manuscripts to book editors. She also previously worked as a local correspondent for The Herald of Randolph.
|Apr 11, 2018
Short on Space, Town Hall Theater to Buy The Diner (Story)
|Feb 28, 2018
Upcoming Elect Her Workshop Encourages Women to Run for Office (Story)
|Apr 21, 2017
Eleven MiddChallenge Proposals Given Funding (Story)
|Mar 16, 2017
Conference Discusses Shaping Culture by Language (Story)