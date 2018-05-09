Emma Patch '19.5 is an Editor-at-Large.

She previously served as features editor.

Patch is majoring in Comparative Literature with French as her primary language and Russian as her secondary language. She will be writing her thesis on French Influence on Russian Literature this upcoming Winter and Spring term and plans to study abroad in Russia in the fall of 2019.

In the past she has worked as an English teacher both at a nonprofit organization in Stamford, CT and at an English language school in Barberà Del Vallès, Spain. In Spain, she was an English teaching assistant and French teaching assistant. In Connecticut she developed a program of hiring, training and managing volunteers for the English as a Second Language program for local immigrants.

Emma spent the summer of 2018 at Middlebury College working for the Center for Teaching, Learning and Research.