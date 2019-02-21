Staff Profiles

The Middlebury Campus

Elsa Korpi
Elsa Korpi ’22 is an arts & academics editor. She previously served as a staff writer.


Korpi studies political science and Russian; she intends to focus on energy politics and national security.


At Middlebury, she works as a research assistant in the History Department studying Scandinavian Christian Ministries in the Middle East. In her free time she enjoys literature and ice hockey.

Elsa Korpi, Arts and Academics Editor

Feb 21, 2019
J-Term Class Untangles History of Police Power (Story)
Jan 17, 2019
Reel Critic: ‘Children of Men’ (Story)
Dec 06, 2018
ISO Showcases ‘Midd Worldwide’ (Story)
Nov 29, 2018
Reel Critic: Shoplifters (Story)
Nov 08, 2018
Reel Critic: ‘RBG’ (Story)
Oct 04, 2018
Reel Critic: Beats Per Minute (Story)
