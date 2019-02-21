Staff Profiles

Elsa Korpi ’22 is an arts & academics editor. She previously served as a staff writer.
Korpi studies political science and Russian; she intends to focus on energy politics and national security.
At Middlebury, she works as a research assistant in the History Department studying Scandinavian Christian Ministries in the Middle East. In her free time she enjoys literature and ice hockey.
Elsa Korpi, Arts and Academics Editor
