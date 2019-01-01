Staff Profiles

Kari Henken ’20 is an online editor and local writer.

She previously served as an online editor and copy editor. This is her first year writing for the Campus.

Henken is majoring in English and American Literatures, with a minor in Spanish.

After attending Middlebury Language Schools in the summer of 2018, she spent the fall semester in Madrid, Spain, where she traveled, improved her Spanish and of course, ate many tapas.

This past summer she interned for a newspaper in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Idaho Mountain Express, and discovered a passion for journalism.

At Middlebury, Henken has also been involved with MCAB, the Active Minds Club and Language in Motion.