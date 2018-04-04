Staff Profiles

Nicole Hong ’20 is a Sports Editor.She previously served as a contributing writer.Hong is majoring in Economics and pursuing the Dual Degree Engineering Program with Columbia University, focusing on Computer Science.During the summer of 2018, she worked as a marketing and analytics intern at LIVELY, a New York City-based startup. She focused on creating and organizing content for the Brand Ambassador program as well as analyzing key performance metrics and business drivers. She will be working for LIVELY remotely in the fall.At Middlebury, she also serves as the Co-President for For The Kids, an on-campus club in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals organization to fundraise for the UVM Children’s Hospital. She is also a consultant at the Middlebury Consulting Group and a peer tutor for the Economics Department.