Taylor Phillips

Taylor Phillips, Online Editor

May 09, 2019
Middlebury Dishes Up for Restaurant Week (Story)
Apr 25, 2019
Back on Shelves: Greg’s Meat Market to Re-Open (Story)
Mar 07, 2019
Focus Groups To Shape Future of Ilsley Public Library (Story)
Feb 14, 2019
Plastic Bag Ban Advances With Community Support (Story)
Jan 17, 2019
‘Stay-to-Stay’ Brings Young Demographic to VT (Story)
Dec 06, 2018
Storm Café Closes Doors For Good (Story)
Dec 06, 2018
Old Stone Mill Bought by Community Firm; Storm Café to Close, Student Projects Relocated (Story)
Nov 08, 2018
Neighbors, Together Announces ‘Midd Money Match’ Program (Story)
Staff Profiles