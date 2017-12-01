Letter: Response to “Setting the Record Straight”
December 1, 2017
Re “Setting the Record Straight” (fourth page, Nov. 30)
Allow me to be more precise, for the record. “The CHAIR OF THE Sociology/Anthropology Department sought to rally the community to censor the Political Science department by demanding that we withdraw our co-sponsorship. In so doing, they abandoned long established norms of tolerance and open-mindedness, as well as collegiality.” See https://vtdigger.org/2017/02/26/grave-concerns-raised-controversial-middlebury-speaker/#.WgJQjxNSx-U and https://addisonindependent.com/201703speakers-planned-visit-middlebury-college-sparks-controversy.
When an individual self-identifies as the Chair of Sociology and Anthropology and speaks to the press, it certainly creates the impression that he is speaking on behalf of his colleagues. I chose the phrasing that I did to avoid writing an individual into the Congressional or public record, but since you are now publicly questioning my personal integrity, I have no choice but to do so.
Allison Stanger is the Leng Professor of International Politics and Economics at Middlebury College.
I see no evidence in the links provided of attempts to censor or demands of withdrawal of co-sponsorship. If anything, THE CHAIR OF THE political science department is quoted as saying, “I haven’t been formally pressed to disinvite or revoke sponsorship.” Are these the same research norms you use to support your conclusions in your other publications?
[Reply]
R.C.: The article states clearly that the chair of sociology “criticized his colleagues in the Department of Political Science for co-sponsoring the event.” If I criticize you for parking in my parking spot, I’m saying you should move your car. If Sheridan criticizes the political science department for co-sponsoring the event, he’s saying they should withdraw. Could not be plainer.
[Reply]